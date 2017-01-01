Songs I Enjoyed a Lot in 2016

Here are a bunch of tremendous toe tappers that I sang along with or air-drummed to this past year. You’ll probably do the same after a couple listens. Just don’t air guitar around me, no one likes an air guitarist.

One thing, I cried the first time the chorus kicked in during the Bob Mould video. Powerful stuff, beautiful song.

Okay two things, there are five songs on the new Descendents record that are five of their best songs ever.

What? One more thing? Yes. Dag Nasty put on the best live show I saw this year. Shawn Brown is a charming front man with killer pipes and well, Brian Baker is a legend and it’s always an honor to watch him shred.

And lastly, Fuck Trump 2017.

Descendents – “Shameless Halo”

Lush – “Out Of Control”

Cloud Nothings – “Modern Act”

SAVAK – “Reaction”

Frank Ocean – “Pink + White”

Into It. Over It. “No EQ”

David Bowie – “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

Bob Mould – “Hold On”

Touché Amoré – “Skyscraper”

PJ Harvey – “The Wheel”

Nada Surf – “Cold To See Clear”

Sløtface – “Sponge State”

Dag Nasty – “Wanting Nothing”

The Rutabega – “Settle Down”

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

Greys – “No Star”

The Falcon – “War Of Colossus”

case/lang/veirs – “Best Kept Secret”

Tony Molina – “Don’t Come Back”

