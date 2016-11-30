Free Band Names

Have a little music group and can’t decide on a name? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve thought up a bunch of ORIGINAL BAND NAMES just for you. To take one of our fabulous free monikers, just write in the “Comments” below and tell us where you’re from and it’s yours! Follow us on twitter for updates and nonsense:
Band Names
- Laura Ingalls Wildest
- Speed Reading Dynamics
- Quarterback Princess
- Fonzie and The Sit-On-Its
- Von Jon Bovi
- Wife Fight
- Christopher CrossFit & The Kettlebells
- !STOKED!
- Wizz Purr
- Cleansweep 7
- Wonder Twin Powers
- Olivia Gluten John
- Ghostface Chinchilla
- Superdeep Borehole
- Suggested Serving Size
- Failure is an Option
- Hover:–:Bored
- A Brief History of Tim
- Missed Universe
- Raccoons Unmasked
- Super Tall Grandmas
- worst friends forever
- Nephew Swap
- Canadian Ninja Warriors
- The Plump
- Rigur Sós
Worst-Selling Apples
– Red Delinquent
– Jaden Smith
– Golden Longhair
– Sad Ronald
– Travelin' Wormbury
– Smooth Jazz
– Mushland Softie
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) May 30, 2016
- Hurricane Gladys
- The French Fries
- Mrs. Piggy
- Miss Remembers – taken by a band from Louisiana
- The Go Get Ems!
- Open Sewers
- The Funsuckers
- Elf Made Man
- Pizza Friday
- Krab Kakez
- First Available Agent – taken by a band in Marietta Georgia
- The Draculovers
- The Strum Pets
- Handsy
- Quick Fire Challenge
- Noah’s Orc
When you see old friends you went to punk shows with now post photos of themselves at pop country concerts. pic.twitter.com/dKoFRgAzYt
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) August 14, 2016
- Lump Sum Payment
- Oh! Bee City – taken by band from North Port, Florida
- Peru McClanahan
- Death from a Shove – taken by a band from Prince George Canada
- Just Oates
- The Girl Getters
- Mind Erase Her
- Blunt Force Drama – taken by a band from Cross Plains WI
- Gee Male
- Leonard and The Ghost Dads
- Rushin’ Goo Logs
- The Verified Accountants
- Ironside Deficiency
- Horror Bulls
- Super Silly Us
- Focus People, Focus
- The Dead Knot Seas
- Mopz
Hi, I’m your waiter Jeff, let me tell you about The Specials. The Specials are an English 2 Tone ska revival band from Coventry, England… — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) February 1, 2013
- Hope Springs a Turtle
- Game Time Decision – alternative rock band from Springfield, IL.
- Showcase Showdown
- Wild Front Tears
- Good Times USA
- Deservedly So
- My Dad’s Cover Band
- Horse Drawn Carnage – Taken by a band from belleville michigan
- The Low Hanging Fruits
- The Dumbskulls
- Millionaire Friend
- Punchsylvania
- Future Human Slavery Update
- The Swine Flutes
- The Kitchenettes
- Hungarian Forkfight – 4 piece hardcore punk band from redding, california
- Grandpaws
- All The Lonely Peep Holes
- The Knighthoodies – three piece from Portland Oregon
- Non-Explosive Chemistry – taken by punk girl band from Chicago
- The Fartenders
- Companion Peace
Let me know if any of your dogs have learned how to talk because I’ve written 6 pretty good rap songs from the perspective of a rapping dog.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) October 10, 2014
- 74 Fruit Wagon
- Lost Wiikend – taken by a band from Houston, TX
- The Opposition Leaders
- Whoa Horsey Whoa
- Such Creatures Exist – taken by nintendocore band from High Point, NC
- Unibody Construction
- Chimp-Powered Blimp – taken by a band from Manchester, England
- The Whoradors
- Thanks, Alaska – taken by band from Peoria AZ
- Install>Crash>Curse – taken by a screamo girl band from NC
- That Being Said – taken by indie rock group from Cincinnati Ohio
- The Worst of It – taken by Punk band from Holland
- The Ideal Situation – taken by a band from South Carolina
- Something Suddenly Came Up
- No Biggie
- Up Against It – taken by a band Seymour Indiana
- Big Fat Toddlers
- Duodenum
- Week Need
Anyone recommend a good book to sit on my nightstand untouched for 3 years collecting dust while I mindlessly stare into this stupid screen?
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) January 4, 2015
- Skeptic System – taken by punk band from Coevorden, the netherlands
- The Gently Used Gents
- Dreamcrusher Jones – taken by a dance punk band from St Louis, MO
- The Button Pushers – taken by indie pop alternative band from UK
- Cement Nose
- Grand Theft Otto
- Major Incident Response Team
- The Record Lows – taken by pop-punk Band from New York
- Meth Lab for Cutie – Meth Lab for Cutie
- thrust parry thrust
- {AwkwardHug} – taken by Moose (8-Bit Nu-Rave solo project)
- Growth Spurtz
- The Neck Wringers
- Shapeshifting for Beginners – taken by Nathan
- Ape Sherman: Private Eye
- The Hardlees
- Bone Crushing the Feet – taken by a band of 5 and in VA
- Twit Turds
- Is This All There Is
*uses falconry glove to take tray of bagel bites out of oven*
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) March 30, 2014
- The Special Darks
- Sixth Grade Square Dance – taken by a emo band from LA
- South American Toe Biters
- Mostly Cloudy – taken by alternative rock band from Cheshire, M
- Hard-Fought Hugs – taken by Alex from Ohio
- Shorter in Person – Shorter In Person taken by a band in madison Indiana
- Dancing with Sitars
- Seaside Pillage
- Come What Mayhem – taken by Pop-rock Band from Westfield, Mass.
- The Dim Bulbs
- Baby Fur
- The Weight and The Warmth – taken by a band from Dallas, TX
- Mist Calls
- Today’s Top Stories – taken by a band in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Not What It Looks Like – taken by Callum
- All Gussied Up
Your Google Self-Driving car should be taken away if you don’t let your dog sit in the driver’s seat while you hold a map riding shotgun.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) May 16, 2015
- Wither or Not
- 10 Shun – taken by uk acoustic band
- püp
- Tweenage Shriekfest – taken by a screamo band from LA
- Burn The Maps – taken by punk/metal band
- All Right Hamilton – taken by band from cape town, south africa
- Filo Betto
- Such Great Widths
- Your Top Friends
- Try This at Home – Taken by Currie Kid in the UK
- Terror Tapes – Taken by indie alt band from Maryland
- Photos from The Flume
- Thread Bears
- Win Win Situation – taken by Nathan Singletary, South Carolina
- Gnarly Chaplain – taken by pop-punk band in the southwest UK
- Ponies Never Ran Before
- Philthy – taken by punk/metal band from Seymour TN
- The Soft Tissue
- Mrs. Desi Arnez Jr.
- Jan, You Dingaling
- Li’l Gotten Gains
Popular New Boy Bands – Vanilla Boy Lattes – <3 Bugz – Pet Shop Men – Boychester United – Mostly Str8t – The Huggalos – All-4-Arson
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 27, 2015
- Scott Beowulf
- B.J. and The Bare
- Wedgie Proof
- The Bay Gashers
- Rejection Seat – taken by Kasey, Zeeland Michigan
- All The Pitied Fools
- Hellicity – taken by a rock band from Brisbane.
- Glancing Blows – taken by a band from Gaylord, Michigan
- Dark Sky Parks – Taken by were an alt pop punk band from Devon, UK.
- That Less than Fresh Feeling – taken by Justin from KY.
- Body Harmer
- Lustful Gaze
- The Gosh Darns
- Temper Temper – taken by a band from Harrisburg, PA
- Stately Wayne Manor
- May The Best Man Survive – taken by a rock band from the UK
- mangoose
- Stallone Rangers
- Muscle Mouse – taken by alternative stoner band from Reidsville, Georgia
- Six Solid Reasons to Run – taken by a punk/rock band from California
- Green Achers – taken by a Bluegrass band from Arkansas.
- Property of – taken by small punk band in toronto.
- Hearts of Midlothian
- Gaper Delay
- Your Potential Love Match – taken by new punk band from Texas
- Jaganath – taken by a stoner band from KY.
View more names that were gobbled up here…
Band Names Archive
yeah um i didnt exactly find it in your names or whatever but me and my heavy metal screamo band are calling ourselves the heart collapse breakdown yeah
how do u make a band
im in a emo, screamo type band and our name is Heres To The Heart. remember, your band’s name doesnt always have to fit your type of music genre. sometimes its cool to suprise someone and give your band a name with a little twist that adds a little more to your music.
if you ask me the only reaaallllyyy gayyy is the name Johnnyboy 😀
My Band Have Taken The Name Chimp Powered Bimp and my Two Piece Has Taken Nazzy Snappers, Thanks Guys!! Great Names 🙂
were from Navan,Co,Meath in Republic Of Ireland,Thanks.
Death from a Shove from a Screemo Band in PA
O_o
I came up with a few:
Faithful Liarers
Broken Strings (taken)
Forever After (taken)
Never Again
Fallen Beauty
Hard Love
They are free to use exept from broken strings and forever after!!!
So just give credit to me, georgia!!!
All The Pitied Fools – punk/scremo band from indiana
theres the killer pigs or the braniacs,the cute guys girl getters
well
Pardon Our Parts is what i choose. unless you can give me another name. i am the ex guitarist of Before We Drop Dead. and i am currently the guitarist of a new uprising Post-Hardcore.
I’d like to take Death from A Shove. I’m starting a punk metal band and we need a good name that hasn’t been used yet. Please allow me to take this name.
The Girl Getter- a band of five from Maine
Hulo we are just upcoming artist. I just need an attractive name for my band. We specialize on RnB and Rap stuff. Thanks!