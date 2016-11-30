Free Band Names

Have a little music group and can’t decide on a name? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve thought up a bunch of ORIGINAL BAND NAMES just for you. To take one of our fabulous free monikers, just write in the “Comments” below and tell us where you’re from and it’s yours! Follow us on twitter for updates and nonsense:

Band Names

Laura Ingalls Wildest

Speed Reading Dynamics

Quarterback Princess

Fonzie and The Sit-On-Its

Von Jon Bovi

Wife Fight

Christopher CrossFit & The Kettlebells

!STOKED!

Wizz Purr

Cleansweep 7

Wonder Twin Powers

Olivia Gluten John

Ghostface Chinchilla

Superdeep Borehole

Suggested Serving Size

Failure is an Option

Hover:–:Bored

A Brief History of Tim

Missed Universe

Raccoons Unmasked

Super Tall Grandmas

worst friends forever

Nephew Swap

Canadian Ninja Warriors

The Plump

Rigur Sós

Worst-Selling Apples

– Red Delinquent

– Jaden Smith

– Golden Longhair

– Sad Ronald

– Travelin' Wormbury

– Smooth Jazz

– Mushland Softie — Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) May 30, 2016

Hurricane Gladys

The French Fries

Mrs. Piggy

Miss Remembers – taken by a band from Louisiana

– taken by a band from Louisiana The Go Get Ems!

Open Sewers

The Funsuckers

Elf Made Man

Pizza Friday

Krab Kakez

First Available Agent – taken by a band in Marietta Georgia

– taken by a band in Marietta Georgia The Draculovers

The Strum Pets

Handsy

Quick Fire Challenge

Noah’s Orc

Lump Sum Payment

Oh! Bee City – taken by band from North Port, Florida

– taken by band from North Port, Florida Peru McClanahan

Death from a Shove – taken by a band from Prince George Canada

– taken by a band from Prince George Canada Just Oates

The Girl Getters

Mind Erase Her

Blunt Force Drama – taken by a band from Cross Plains WI

– taken by a band from Cross Plains WI Gee Male

Leonard and The Ghost Dads

Rushin’ Goo Logs

The Verified Accountants

Ironside Deficiency

Horror Bulls

Super Silly Us

Focus People, Focus

The Dead Knot Seas

Mopz

Hope Springs a Turtle

Game Time Decision – alternative rock band from Springfield, IL.

– alternative rock band from Springfield, IL. Showcase Showdown

Wild Front Tears

Good Times USA

Deservedly So

My Dad’s Cover Band

Horse Drawn Carnage – Taken by a band from belleville michigan

– Taken by a band from belleville michigan The Low Hanging Fruits

The Dumbskulls

Millionaire Friend

Punchsylvania

Future Human Slavery Update

The Swine Flutes

The Kitchenettes

Hungarian Forkfight – 4 piece hardcore punk band from redding, california

– 4 piece hardcore punk band from redding, california Grandpaws

All The Lonely Peep Holes

The Knighthoodies – three piece from Portland Oregon

– three piece from Portland Oregon Non-Explosive Chemistry – taken by punk girl band from Chicago

– taken by punk girl band from Chicago The Fartenders

Companion Peace

74 Fruit Wagon

Lost Wiikend – taken by a band from Houston, TX

– taken by a band from Houston, TX The Opposition Leaders

Whoa Horsey Whoa

Such Creatures Exist – taken by nintendocore band from High Point, NC

– taken by nintendocore band from High Point, NC Unibody Construction

Chimp-Powered Blimp – taken by a band from Manchester, England

– taken by a band from Manchester, England The Whoradors

Thanks, Alaska – taken by band from Peoria AZ

– taken by band from Peoria AZ Install>Crash>Curse – taken by a screamo girl band from NC

– taken by a screamo girl band from NC That Being Said – taken by indie rock group from Cincinnati Ohio

– taken by indie rock group from Cincinnati Ohio The Worst of It – taken by Punk band from Holland

– taken by Punk band from Holland The Ideal Situation – taken by a band from South Carolina

– taken by a band from South Carolina Something Suddenly Came Up

No Biggie

Up Against It – taken by a band Seymour Indiana

– taken by a band Seymour Indiana Big Fat Toddlers

Duodenum

Week Need

Skeptic System – taken by punk band from Coevorden, the netherlands

– taken by punk band from Coevorden, the netherlands The Gently Used Gents

Dreamcrusher Jones – taken by a dance punk band from St Louis, MO

– taken by a dance punk band from St Louis, MO The Button Pushers – taken by indie pop alternative band from UK

– taken by indie pop alternative band from UK Cement Nose

Grand Theft Otto

Major Incident Response Team

The Record Lows – taken by pop-punk Band from New York

– taken by pop-punk Band from New York Meth Lab for Cutie – Meth Lab for Cutie

– Meth Lab for Cutie thrust parry thrust

{AwkwardHug} – taken by Moose (8-Bit Nu-Rave solo project)

– taken by Moose (8-Bit Nu-Rave solo project) Growth Spurtz

The Neck Wringers

Shapeshifting for Beginners – taken by Nathan

– taken by Nathan Ape Sherman: Private Eye

The Hardlees

Bone Crushing the Feet – taken by a band of 5 and in VA

– taken by a band of 5 and in VA Twit Turds

Is This All There Is

The Special Darks

Sixth Grade Square Dance – taken by a emo band from LA

– taken by a emo band from LA South American Toe Biters

Mostly Cloudy – taken by alternative rock band from Cheshire, M

– taken by alternative rock band from Cheshire, M Hard-Fought Hugs – taken by Alex from Ohio

– taken by Alex from Ohio Shorter in Person – Shorter In Person taken by a band in madison Indiana

– Shorter In Person taken by a band in madison Indiana Dancing with Sitars

Seaside Pillage

Come What Mayhem – taken by Pop-rock Band from Westfield, Mass.

– taken by Pop-rock Band from Westfield, Mass. The Dim Bulbs

Baby Fur

The Weight and The Warmth – taken by a band from Dallas, TX

– taken by a band from Dallas, TX Mist Calls

Today’s Top Stories – taken by a band in Little Rock, Arkansas

– taken by a band in Little Rock, Arkansas Not What It Looks Like – taken by Callum

– taken by Callum All Gussied Up

Wither or Not

10 Shun – taken by uk acoustic band

– taken by uk acoustic band püp

Tweenage Shriekfest – taken by a screamo band from LA

– taken by a screamo band from LA Burn The Maps – taken by punk/metal band

– taken by punk/metal band All Right Hamilton – taken by band from cape town, south africa

– taken by band from cape town, south africa Filo Betto

Such Great Widths

Your Top Friends

Try This at Home – Taken by Currie Kid in the UK

– Taken by Currie Kid in the UK Terror Tapes – Taken by indie alt band from Maryland

– Taken by indie alt band from Maryland Photos from The Flume

Thread Bears

Win Win Situation – taken by Nathan Singletary, South Carolina

– taken by Nathan Singletary, South Carolina Gnarly Chaplain – taken by pop-punk band in the southwest UK

– taken by pop-punk band in the southwest UK Ponies Never Ran Before

Philthy – taken by punk/metal band from Seymour TN

– taken by punk/metal band from Seymour TN The Soft Tissue

Mrs. Desi Arnez Jr.

Jan, You Dingaling

Li’l Gotten Gains

Scott Beowulf

B.J. and The Bare

Wedgie Proof

The Bay Gashers

Rejection Seat – taken by Kasey, Zeeland Michigan

– taken by Kasey, Zeeland Michigan All The Pitied Fools

Hellicity – taken by a rock band from Brisbane.

– taken by a rock band from Brisbane. Glancing Blows – taken by a band from Gaylord, Michigan

– taken by a band from Gaylord, Michigan Dark Sky Parks – Taken by were an alt pop punk band from Devon, UK.

– Taken by were an alt pop punk band from Devon, UK. That Less than Fresh Feeling – taken by Justin from KY.

– taken by Justin from KY. Body Harmer

Lustful Gaze

The Gosh Darns

Temper Temper – taken by a band from Harrisburg, PA

– taken by a band from Harrisburg, PA Stately Wayne Manor

May The Best Man Survive – taken by a rock band from the UK

– taken by a rock band from the UK mangoose

Stallone Rangers

Muscle Mouse – taken by alternative stoner band from Reidsville, Georgia

– taken by alternative stoner band from Reidsville, Georgia Six Solid Reasons to Run – taken by a punk/rock band from California

– taken by a punk/rock band from California Green Achers – taken by a Bluegrass band from Arkansas.

– taken by a Bluegrass band from Arkansas. Property of – taken by small punk band in toronto.

– taken by small punk band in toronto. Hearts of Midlothian

Gaper Delay

Your Potential Love Match – taken by new punk band from Texas

– taken by new punk band from Texas Jaganath – taken by a stoner band from KY.

