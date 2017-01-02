Home  »  Band NamesMusic
gaslight anthem

Free Band Names

January 02, 2017 | By

Have a little music group and can’t decide on a name? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve thought up a bunch of ORIGINAL BAND NAMES just for you. To take one of our fabulous free monikers, just write in the “Comments” below and tell us where you’re from and it’s yours! Follow us on twitter for updates and nonsense:

Band Names

  • Laura Ingalls Wildest
  • Speed Reading Dynamics
  • The Large Sons
  • Young Pope and The Funked Up Dopes
  • Potato Judge
  • Quarterback Princess
  • Fonzie and The Sit-On-Its
  • Von Jon Bovi
  • Counting Cows
  • Christopher CrossFit & The Kettlebells
  • The F Street Band
  • !STOKED!
  • Wizz Purr
  • Cleansweep 7
  • Wonder Twin Powers
  • Olivia Gluten John
  • Ghostface Chinchilla
  • Dinosaur Sr
  • Superdeep Borehole
  • Suggested Serving Size
  • Failure is an Option
  • Hover:–:Bored
  • A Brief History of Tim
  • Missed Universe
  • Raccoons Unmasked
  • Super Tall Grandmas
  • worst friends forever
  • Nephew Swap
  • Canadian Ninja Warriors
  • The Plump
  • Rigur Sós

  • Hurricane Gladys
  • The French Fries
  • Mrs. Piggy
  • Miss Rememberstaken by a band from Louisiana
  • The Go Get Ems!
  • Open Sewers
  • The Funsuckers
  • Elf Made Man
  • Pizza Friday
  • Krab Kakez
  • First Available Agenttaken by a band in Marietta Georgia
  • The Draculovers
  • The Strum Pets
  • Handsy
  • Quick Fire Challenge
  • Noah’s Orc

  • Lump Sum Payment
  • Oh! Bee Citytaken by band from North Port, Florida
  • Peru McClanahan
  • Death from a Shovetaken by a band from Prince George Canada
  • Just Oates
  • The Girl Getters
  • Mind Erase Her
  • Blunt Force Dramataken by a band from Cross Plains WI
  • Gee Male
  • Leonard and The Ghost Dads
  • Rushin’ Goo Logs
  • The Verified Accountants
  • Ironside Deficiency
  • Horror Bulls
  • Super Silly Us
  • Focus People, Focus
  • The Dead Knot Seas
  • Mopz

  • Hope Springs a Turtle
  • Game Time Decisionalternative rock band from Springfield, IL.
  • Showcase Showdown
  • Wild Front Tears
  • Good Times USA
  • Deservedly So
  • My Dad’s Cover Band
  • Horse Drawn CarnageTaken by a band from belleville michigan
  • The Low Hanging Fruits
  • The Dumbskulls
  • Millionaire Friend
  • Punchsylvania
  • Future Human Slavery Update
  • The Swine Flutes
  • The Kitchenettes
  • Hungarian Forkfight4 piece hardcore punk band from redding, california
  • Grandpaws
  • All The Lonely Peep Holes
  • The Knighthoodiesthree piece from Portland Oregon
  • Non-Explosive Chemistrytaken by punk girl band from Chicago
  • The Fartenders
  • Companion Peace

  • 74 Fruit Wagon
  • Lost Wiikend taken by a band from Houston, TX
  • The Opposition Leaders
  • Whoa Horsey Whoa
  • Such Creatures Existtaken by nintendocore band from High Point, NC
  • Unibody Construction
  • Chimp-Powered Blimptaken by a band from Manchester, England
  • The Whoradors
  • Thanks, Alaskataken by band from Peoria AZ
  • Install>Crash>Cursetaken by a screamo girl band from NC
  • That Being Saidtaken by indie rock group from Cincinnati Ohio
  • The Worst of Ittaken by Punk band from Holland
  • The Ideal Situationtaken by a band from South Carolina
  • Something Suddenly Came Up
  • No Biggie
  • Up Against Ittaken by a band Seymour Indiana
  • Big Fat Toddlers
  • Duodenum
  • Week Need

  • Skeptic System taken by punk band from Coevorden, the netherlands
  • The Gently Used Gents
  • Dreamcrusher Jonestaken by a dance punk band from St Louis, MO
  • The Button Pushers taken by indie pop alternative band from UK
  • Cement Nose
  • Grand Theft Otto
  • Major Incident Response Team
  • The Record Lowstaken by pop-punk Band from New York
  • Meth Lab for CutieMeth Lab for Cutie
  • thrust parry thrust
  • {AwkwardHug}taken by Moose (8-Bit Nu-Rave solo project)
  • Growth Spurtz
  • The Neck Wringers
  • Shapeshifting for Beginners taken by Nathan
  • Ape Sherman: Private Eye
  • The Hardlees
  • Bone Crushing the Feettaken by a band of 5 and in VA
  • Twit Turds
  • Is This All There Is

  • The Special Darks
  • Sixth Grade Square Dancetaken by a emo band from LA
  • South American Toe Biters
  • Mostly Cloudy taken by alternative rock band from Cheshire, M
  • Hard-Fought Hugstaken by Alex from Ohio
  • Shorter in PersonShorter In Person taken by a band in madison Indiana
  • Dancing with Sitars
  • Seaside Pillage – taken by a Punk band in the Phillipines
  • Come What Mayhemtaken by Pop-rock Band from Westfield, Mass.
  • The Dim Bulbs
  • Baby Fur
  • The Weight and The Warmthtaken by a band from Dallas, TX
  • Mist Calls
  • Today’s Top Storiestaken by a band in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Not What It Looks Liketaken by Callum
  • All Gussied Up

  • Wither or Not
  • 10 Shuntaken by uk acoustic band
  • püp
  • Tweenage Shriekfesttaken by a screamo band from LA
  • Burn The Maps – taken by punk/metal band
  • All Right Hamilton – taken by band from cape town, south africa
  • Filo Betto
  • Such Great Widths
  • Your Top Friends
  • Try This at HomeTaken by Currie Kid in the UK
  • Terror Tapes – Taken by indie alt band from Maryland
  • Photos from The Flume
  • Thread Bears
  • Win Win Situation – taken by Nathan Singletary, South Carolina
  • Gnarly Chaplain – taken by pop-punk band in the southwest UK
  • Ponies Never Ran Before
  • Philthy – taken by punk/metal band from Seymour TN
  • The Soft Tissue
  • Mrs. Desi Arnez Jr.
  • Jan, You Dingaling
  • Li’l Gotten Gains

  • Scott Beowulf
  • B.J. and The Bare
  • Wedgie Proof
  • The Bay Gashers
  • Rejection Seat – taken by Kasey, Zeeland Michigan
  • All The Pitied Fools
  • Hellicity – taken by a rock band from Brisbane.
  • Glancing Blowstaken by a band from Gaylord, Michigan
  • Dark Sky Parks – Taken by were an alt pop punk band from Devon, UK.
  • That Less than Fresh Feeling – taken by Justin from KY.
  • Body Harmer
  • Lustful Gaze
  • The Gosh Darns
  • Temper Tempertaken by a band from Harrisburg, PA
  • Stately Wayne Manor
  • May The Best Man Survive taken by a rock band from the UK
  • mangoose
  • Stallone Rangers
  • Muscle Mouse taken by alternative stoner band from Reidsville, Georgia
  • Six Solid Reasons to Runtaken by a punk/rock band from California
  • Green Acherstaken by a Bluegrass band from Arkansas.
  • Property oftaken by small punk band in toronto.
  • Hearts of Midlothian
  • Gaper Delay
  • Your Potential Love Matchtaken by new punk band from Texas
  • Jaganath taken by a stoner band from KY.

View more names that were gobbled up here…

Band Names Archive

Also enjoy these: Ridiculous Indie Rock Band Photos and More Ridiculous Indie Rock Band Photos and See if You Can Spot The Werewolf in These Serious Band Photos.

Comments

Share your thought?

, , , , , , , Band Names, Music
Jeff
Jeff

I am the proprietor of usedwigs.com and I am regularly featured on someecards.com and splitsider.com. You can follow my daily nonsense on Twitter. I was named #35 on "The 75 Best Twitter Accounts of 2015" by Paste Magazine.

obama-dancing
 Previous Article
reality-show
Next Article  

Related Posts

466 Comments

  1. Tad
    October 24, 2011 at 6:55 pm

    Johnie Dames Rio

  2. AndrewXPgh
    October 27, 2011 at 4:17 pm

    Your Top Friends i taken by a pop hardcore band from Pittsburgh, Pa. jut saying

  3. Abnobre
    November 6, 2011 at 5:20 pm

    can my band be UP AGAINST IT ? we’re a punk band from lisbon portugal

  4. GRIMSVON
    November 7, 2011 at 7:36 am

    FINDING A DRUMER,,,INTERESTED IN METALS,,,,IN KOLKATA ,BELGHORIA,THOSE WHO INTERESTED CONTACT ME,,,,9038970934

  5. Dddemos
    November 14, 2011 at 7:43 am

    It’s on the list…püp

  6. B1GF00T
    November 15, 2011 at 6:50 am

    Holy Shit You gay Prick Who Uses Silly Goose

  7. Anotherlongline
    November 19, 2011 at 7:41 am

    Well you suck so…

  8. Ann New
    November 21, 2011 at 3:22 pm

    Hey, iI like that name and all but if you and your band stay together into your teens that name might be a little embarassing. Just giving you a thought. Good Luck!!!!

  9. Junior
    November 26, 2011 at 11:17 pm

    I really like Decade after Decade can I use it?? 🙂

  10. sami
    November 28, 2011 at 4:31 pm

    thats kind of cool

  11. Sgradis
    November 29, 2011 at 6:53 pm

    How about “A Day Wears Prada???” Lol jk

  12. Bella500
    December 1, 2011 at 3:03 pm

    Ok so me and my bff have started a band and we want an deep soulful band names and when I came across The Draculovers I soo wanted it so like I told m bff and she said it was “too” gothic so like I said well i’m going to start my own band.So what do ya think

  13. Dmcp1209
    December 13, 2011 at 7:31 pm

    well me and my friends were making a band and we got a little to many answers so we took a very long time deciding so thanks for the help!!!!!!!!!

  14. Dmcp1209
    December 13, 2011 at 7:37 pm

    hi cathy i really liked your idea of  lil cuties! well i HAVE THE SAME PROBLEM !!!! i siriously cannot fing a band name OMG so i really like your style so i think a lot of other people will too so if you have any other ideas you should really post them …………. so long 

  15. Dmcp1209
    December 13, 2011 at 7:46 pm

    hi  it is Dmcp1209 i still havent decided my band name and its been 6 months!!!!!!! I tried looking at the names on this website but they were a little too hard core!!!!!!! well that is because I am pnly 1o years old !!! I was thinking of things like this:    Pink Divas & Punk Divas & The Popularies & Born 2 B Wild & The Black Angels & Skinny Bones & Pumped Up Kicks !!!!!! so if you have any ideas or if you wanna say anything reply me <<<<<< so long

  16. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:50 pm

    wow i bet your music is probably very spectic then( not to be mean though) !!!!!!!!

  17. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:51 pm

    wow well that is a big sollution to my problem!

  18. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:52 pm

    well that is a very negative comment i really like the band names and even if you dont thats fine

  19. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:53 pm

    wow that was very negative watch your language

  20. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:53 pm

    huh?

  21. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:54 pm

    well please dont take mine because i have copyright

  22. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:56 pm

    well how about Born 2 B Wild

  23. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:57 pm

    nice name

  24. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 7:58 pm

    please dont take mine beacause i have copyright

  25. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 8:02 pm

    i have found you a list:   Pink Divas & Punk Divas & The Black Angels & Born 2 B Wild

  26. Anonymous
    December 13, 2011 at 8:03 pm

    wow

  27. Ryanyoxtheimer
    December 22, 2011 at 9:49 am

    Hey, My name is Ryan and 2 of my friends and I are starting an acapella group. There are 3 of us. We are from Kettering,Ohio. We are in middle school. There is one girl and 2 guys. We have been searching for a group name now for about 3 months and just can’t come up with anything. I think that my group deserves a name because we are good, we are proud of ourselves and we have confidence. The only thing that is missing is a name. Of you could please help us out that would be great. Thanks

  28. Jared fortney
    January 5, 2012 at 1:44 pm

    can i use death from a shove? me and a few friends have got a pretty good rock band going, and i wanted to use that name.
    Jared Fortney

  29. Typicalsoprano
    January 15, 2012 at 4:17 pm

    We’re using Censored Sunlight for our band.

  30. Typicalsoprano
    January 15, 2012 at 4:26 pm

    Can we use Accientally on Purpose?
    We’re changing from Uncensored Sunlight

  31. Stephguillen7
    January 16, 2012 at 3:55 pm

    that being said west palm beach, florida

  32. Glowfinger
    January 21, 2012 at 11:59 pm

    I’d like to use 
    Deservedly So. we are a Punk Rock band from NY.

  33. Jaykromeke
    January 22, 2012 at 9:52 pm

    were using The Dead Knot Seas

  34. Kayacribari
    January 24, 2012 at 4:04 pm

    is anyone using Accidentally on Purpose?

  35. Shortymr24
    January 27, 2012 at 3:30 pm

    ;dsfugaksdjhoauydfgvhakl;sdhjfgskdlhasdg;akjsdhfipuagsdifadsipvgiapudshfipuasdf Sorry i was wiping the jizz off of my keyboard

  36. Novajowe
    February 1, 2012 at 11:00 am

    My Dad’s Cover Band is taken by a group in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

  37. Shadowjam7
    February 10, 2012 at 7:30 pm

    i am using Wither or Not 

  38. Aadron17
    February 18, 2012 at 10:01 pm

    I’m using Übernürd for my punk band

  39. Aadron17
    February 18, 2012 at 10:04 pm

    Vermont punk band

  40. Jeff
    February 26, 2012 at 4:31 pm

    Hi, we’re a band from SLC, UT, can we use “The Low Hangin’ Fruits”?  Thanks!

  41. Metallica85
    February 27, 2012 at 12:55 pm

    relax, buddy…it doesn’t matter if this person is gay or not, don’t be so homophobic…not everyone is the same as you, doesn’t mean it’s bad.

  42. Rosa Leal 95
    February 28, 2012 at 3:52 pm

    cant choose we dont care,we should care or censored girPr

  43. Rosa Leal 95
    February 28, 2012 at 3:54 pm

    thats a cool name !!!!!! use it

  44. lil punker
    March 7, 2012 at 5:07 pm

    im taking “run away bulls”

  45. Stitchstickly
    March 12, 2012 at 4:23 pm

    Im stitch fr0m Elizabethtown, Kentucky and i am going to use Death  from a shove for my 5 pieces partycore deathcore band. That is all
     

  46. I can't help being so awesome
    March 13, 2012 at 7:34 pm

    My band is 5 star matchup

  47. Toby
    March 14, 2012 at 4:13 pm

    hi, can i use that plz?

  48. sherox
    March 14, 2012 at 11:17 pm

    Saw some good names here, but none quite fit our genre. We’re doing a lot of funk, leaning more towards rock not disco. Think Isley Brothers, Curtis Mayfield, Cold Blood etc. We’re all white folk, but have lots of kick ass soul with a gal on lead vocals and the rest are guys all in the 35-50 age group. We don’t want to use funk in the name per say, but any help is appreciated. Thanks!

  49. Snugglesnathan
    March 15, 2012 at 9:57 am

    all of these suck! even the taken ones

  50. Loveme100
    March 18, 2012 at 11:55 am

    hey looking for a name ups and downs

1 7 8 9 10

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 1999-2016. UsedWigs.com.