Free Band Names

Have a little music group and can’t decide on a name? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve thought up a bunch of ORIGINAL BAND NAMES just for you. To take one of our fabulous free monikers, just write in the “Comments” below and tell us where you’re from and it’s yours! Follow us on twitter for updates and nonsense:
Band Names
- Laura Ingalls Wildest
- Speed Reading Dynamics
- The Large Sons
- Young Pope and The Funked Up Dopes
- Potato Judge
- Quarterback Princess
- Fonzie and The Sit-On-Its
- Von Jon Bovi
- Counting Cows
- Christopher CrossFit & The Kettlebells
- The F Street Band
- !STOKED!
- Wizz Purr
- Cleansweep 7
- Wonder Twin Powers
- Olivia Gluten John
- Ghostface Chinchilla
- Dinosaur Sr
- Superdeep Borehole
- Suggested Serving Size
- Failure is an Option
- Hover:–:Bored
- A Brief History of Tim
- Missed Universe
- Raccoons Unmasked
- Super Tall Grandmas
- worst friends forever
- Nephew Swap
- Canadian Ninja Warriors
- The Plump
- Rigur Sós
Worst-Selling Apples
– Red Delinquent
– Jaden Smith
– Golden Longhair
– Sad Ronald
– Travelin' Wormbury
– Smooth Jazz
– Mushland Softie
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) May 30, 2016
- Hurricane Gladys
- The French Fries
- Mrs. Piggy
- Miss Remembers – taken by a band from Louisiana
- The Go Get Ems!
- Open Sewers
- The Funsuckers
- Elf Made Man
- Pizza Friday
- Krab Kakez
- First Available Agent – taken by a band in Marietta Georgia
- The Draculovers
- The Strum Pets
- Handsy
- Quick Fire Challenge
- Noah’s Orc
When you see old friends you went to punk shows with now post photos of themselves at pop country concerts. pic.twitter.com/dKoFRgAzYt
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) August 14, 2016
- Lump Sum Payment
- Oh! Bee City – taken by band from North Port, Florida
- Peru McClanahan
- Death from a Shove – taken by a band from Prince George Canada
- Just Oates
- The Girl Getters
- Mind Erase Her
- Blunt Force Drama – taken by a band from Cross Plains WI
- Gee Male
- Leonard and The Ghost Dads
- Rushin’ Goo Logs
- The Verified Accountants
- Ironside Deficiency
- Horror Bulls
- Super Silly Us
- Focus People, Focus
- The Dead Knot Seas
- Mopz
Hi, I’m your waiter Jeff, let me tell you about The Specials. The Specials are an English 2 Tone ska revival band from Coventry, England… — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) February 1, 2013
- Hope Springs a Turtle
- Game Time Decision – alternative rock band from Springfield, IL.
- Showcase Showdown
- Wild Front Tears
- Good Times USA
- Deservedly So
- My Dad’s Cover Band
- Horse Drawn Carnage – Taken by a band from belleville michigan
- The Low Hanging Fruits
- The Dumbskulls
- Millionaire Friend
- Punchsylvania
- Future Human Slavery Update
- The Swine Flutes
- The Kitchenettes
- Hungarian Forkfight – 4 piece hardcore punk band from redding, california
- Grandpaws
- All The Lonely Peep Holes
- The Knighthoodies – three piece from Portland Oregon
- Non-Explosive Chemistry – taken by punk girl band from Chicago
- The Fartenders
- Companion Peace
Let me know if any of your dogs have learned how to talk because I’ve written 6 pretty good rap songs from the perspective of a rapping dog.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) October 10, 2014
- 74 Fruit Wagon
- Lost Wiikend – taken by a band from Houston, TX
- The Opposition Leaders
- Whoa Horsey Whoa
- Such Creatures Exist – taken by nintendocore band from High Point, NC
- Unibody Construction
- Chimp-Powered Blimp – taken by a band from Manchester, England
- The Whoradors
- Thanks, Alaska – taken by band from Peoria AZ
- Install>Crash>Curse – taken by a screamo girl band from NC
- That Being Said – taken by indie rock group from Cincinnati Ohio
- The Worst of It – taken by Punk band from Holland
- The Ideal Situation – taken by a band from South Carolina
- Something Suddenly Came Up
- No Biggie
- Up Against It – taken by a band Seymour Indiana
- Big Fat Toddlers
- Duodenum
- Week Need
Anyone recommend a good book to sit on my nightstand untouched for 3 years collecting dust while I mindlessly stare into this stupid screen?
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) January 4, 2015
- Skeptic System – taken by punk band from Coevorden, the netherlands
- The Gently Used Gents
- Dreamcrusher Jones – taken by a dance punk band from St Louis, MO
- The Button Pushers – taken by indie pop alternative band from UK
- Cement Nose
- Grand Theft Otto
- Major Incident Response Team
- The Record Lows – taken by pop-punk Band from New York
- Meth Lab for Cutie – Meth Lab for Cutie
- thrust parry thrust
- {AwkwardHug} – taken by Moose (8-Bit Nu-Rave solo project)
- Growth Spurtz
- The Neck Wringers
- Shapeshifting for Beginners – taken by Nathan
- Ape Sherman: Private Eye
- The Hardlees
- Bone Crushing the Feet – taken by a band of 5 and in VA
- Twit Turds
- Is This All There Is
*uses falconry glove to take tray of bagel bites out of oven*
— Jeff-o-Lantern (@usedwigs) March 30, 2014
- The Special Darks
- Sixth Grade Square Dance – taken by a emo band from LA
- South American Toe Biters
- Mostly Cloudy – taken by alternative rock band from Cheshire, M
- Hard-Fought Hugs – taken by Alex from Ohio
- Shorter in Person – Shorter In Person taken by a band in madison Indiana
- Dancing with Sitars
- Seaside Pillage – taken by a Punk band in the Phillipines
- Come What Mayhem – taken by Pop-rock Band from Westfield, Mass.
- The Dim Bulbs
- Baby Fur
- The Weight and The Warmth – taken by a band from Dallas, TX
- Mist Calls
- Today’s Top Stories – taken by a band in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Not What It Looks Like – taken by Callum
- All Gussied Up
Your Google Self-Driving car should be taken away if you don’t let your dog sit in the driver’s seat while you hold a map riding shotgun.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) May 16, 2015
- Wither or Not
- 10 Shun – taken by uk acoustic band
- püp
- Tweenage Shriekfest – taken by a screamo band from LA
- Burn The Maps – taken by punk/metal band
- All Right Hamilton – taken by band from cape town, south africa
- Filo Betto
- Such Great Widths
- Your Top Friends
- Try This at Home – Taken by Currie Kid in the UK
- Terror Tapes – Taken by indie alt band from Maryland
- Photos from The Flume
- Thread Bears
- Win Win Situation – taken by Nathan Singletary, South Carolina
- Gnarly Chaplain – taken by pop-punk band in the southwest UK
- Ponies Never Ran Before
- Philthy – taken by punk/metal band from Seymour TN
- The Soft Tissue
- Mrs. Desi Arnez Jr.
- Jan, You Dingaling
- Li’l Gotten Gains
Popular New Boy Bands – Vanilla Boy Lattes – <3 Bugz – Pet Shop Men – Boychester United – Mostly Str8t – The Huggalos – All-4-Arson
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 27, 2015
- Scott Beowulf
- B.J. and The Bare
- Wedgie Proof
- The Bay Gashers
- Rejection Seat – taken by Kasey, Zeeland Michigan
- All The Pitied Fools
- Hellicity – taken by a rock band from Brisbane.
- Glancing Blows – taken by a band from Gaylord, Michigan
- Dark Sky Parks – Taken by were an alt pop punk band from Devon, UK.
- That Less than Fresh Feeling – taken by Justin from KY.
- Body Harmer
- Lustful Gaze
- The Gosh Darns
- Temper Temper – taken by a band from Harrisburg, PA
- Stately Wayne Manor
- May The Best Man Survive – taken by a rock band from the UK
- mangoose
- Stallone Rangers
- Muscle Mouse – taken by alternative stoner band from Reidsville, Georgia
- Six Solid Reasons to Run – taken by a punk/rock band from California
- Green Achers – taken by a Bluegrass band from Arkansas.
- Property of – taken by small punk band in toronto.
- Hearts of Midlothian
- Gaper Delay
- Your Potential Love Match – taken by new punk band from Texas
- Jaganath – taken by a stoner band from KY.
Johnie Dames Rio
Your Top Friends i taken by a pop hardcore band from Pittsburgh, Pa. jut saying
can my band be UP AGAINST IT ? we’re a punk band from lisbon portugal
FINDING A DRUMER,,,INTERESTED IN METALS,,,,IN KOLKATA ,BELGHORIA,THOSE WHO INTERESTED CONTACT ME,,,,9038970934
It’s on the list…püp
Holy Shit You gay Prick Who Uses Silly Goose
Well you suck so…
Hey, iI like that name and all but if you and your band stay together into your teens that name might be a little embarassing. Just giving you a thought. Good Luck!!!!
I really like Decade after Decade can I use it?? 🙂
thats kind of cool
How about “A Day Wears Prada???” Lol jk
Ok so me and my bff have started a band and we want an deep soulful band names and when I came across The Draculovers I soo wanted it so like I told m bff and she said it was “too” gothic so like I said well i’m going to start my own band.So what do ya think
well me and my friends were making a band and we got a little to many answers so we took a very long time deciding so thanks for the help!!!!!!!!!
hi cathy i really liked your idea of lil cuties! well i HAVE THE SAME PROBLEM !!!! i siriously cannot fing a band name OMG so i really like your style so i think a lot of other people will too so if you have any other ideas you should really post them …………. so long
hi it is Dmcp1209 i still havent decided my band name and its been 6 months!!!!!!! I tried looking at the names on this website but they were a little too hard core!!!!!!! well that is because I am pnly 1o years old !!! I was thinking of things like this: Pink Divas & Punk Divas & The Popularies & Born 2 B Wild & The Black Angels & Skinny Bones & Pumped Up Kicks !!!!!! so if you have any ideas or if you wanna say anything reply me <<<<<< so long
wow i bet your music is probably very spectic then( not to be mean though) !!!!!!!!
wow well that is a big sollution to my problem!
well that is a very negative comment i really like the band names and even if you dont thats fine
wow that was very negative watch your language
huh?
well please dont take mine because i have copyright
well how about Born 2 B Wild
nice name
please dont take mine beacause i have copyright
i have found you a list: Pink Divas & Punk Divas & The Black Angels & Born 2 B Wild
wow
Hey, My name is Ryan and 2 of my friends and I are starting an acapella group. There are 3 of us. We are from Kettering,Ohio. We are in middle school. There is one girl and 2 guys. We have been searching for a group name now for about 3 months and just can’t come up with anything. I think that my group deserves a name because we are good, we are proud of ourselves and we have confidence. The only thing that is missing is a name. Of you could please help us out that would be great. Thanks
can i use death from a shove? me and a few friends have got a pretty good rock band going, and i wanted to use that name.
Jared Fortney
We’re using Censored Sunlight for our band.
Can we use Accientally on Purpose?
We’re changing from Uncensored Sunlight
that being said west palm beach, florida
I’d like to use
Deservedly So. we are a Punk Rock band from NY.
were using The Dead Knot Seas
is anyone using Accidentally on Purpose?
;dsfugaksdjhoauydfgvhakl;sdhjfgskdlhasdg;akjsdhfipuagsdifadsipvgiapudshfipuasdf Sorry i was wiping the jizz off of my keyboard
My Dad’s Cover Band is taken by a group in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
i am using Wither or Not
I’m using Übernürd for my punk band
Vermont punk band
Hi, we’re a band from SLC, UT, can we use “The Low Hangin’ Fruits”? Thanks!
relax, buddy…it doesn’t matter if this person is gay or not, don’t be so homophobic…not everyone is the same as you, doesn’t mean it’s bad.
cant choose we dont care,we should care or censored girPr
thats a cool name !!!!!! use it
im taking “run away bulls”
Im stitch fr0m Elizabethtown, Kentucky and i am going to use Death from a shove for my 5 pieces partycore deathcore band. That is all
My band is 5 star matchup
hi, can i use that plz?
Saw some good names here, but none quite fit our genre. We’re doing a lot of funk, leaning more towards rock not disco. Think Isley Brothers, Curtis Mayfield, Cold Blood etc. We’re all white folk, but have lots of kick ass soul with a gal on lead vocals and the rest are guys all in the 35-50 age group. We don’t want to use funk in the name per say, but any help is appreciated. Thanks!
all of these suck! even the taken ones
hey looking for a name ups and downs