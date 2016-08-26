Good Boys Deserve Good #NationalDogDay Tweets

"You can just tell that dog is a really good guy" is something I think to myself at least six times a week. — Zachary? (@GreenishDuck) June 12, 2013

Asked a cute guy at the dog park if his dog was a puppy he stared off dramatically and said "Yep… she's pretty new to this world" BYE NERD — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 15, 2015

I've started wearing fatigues to justify my dog's reaction when I come home. — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) February 8, 2013

why these dogs look like they bout to drop the most fire album of 2015 pic.twitter.com/NkeNVphiyw — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 25, 2015

I asked my dog what he'd actually do if he caught the Fed Ex person, and he admitted he hadn't thought that part through yet. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 5, 2016

If a woman wanted to marry me just for my dog I'd totally get it. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) February 7, 2016

Not sure how I feel about someone else’s dog eating my trash. — Erica (@SCbchbum) March 30, 2013

ADVICE: When you see someone for the first time in ten years, don't lead off with, "Hey, how's your dog?" — Chip Chantry (@ChipChantry) August 28, 2013

Sorry I can't make it, my dog fell asleep on my lap. There's literally nothing I can do. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) January 9, 2015

I don't have the patience to date someone with a dog named Bella. — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) March 2, 2016

STARTLE your partner during lovemaking by announcing that you want to build a dog hospital. — MKupperman (@MKupperman) November 18, 2015

Imagine a small dog with hooves. Picture it galloping through a casino. Everyone is cheering. Security will never catch it! There it goes!! — Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) August 2, 2013

[DOG MAGICIAN] think of a color, any color…is it…gray?

[OTHER DOG] oh my GOD — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) January 25, 2015