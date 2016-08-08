Read Your Cat Some Funny Tweets on International Cat Day! Or Don’t, They Won’t Give a Shit Either Way

*slowly slides entire leg into a stranger's cat door with tap shoe on* — Sam (@SamuelMoen) September 12, 2013

Name your cat Jeff, then you can tell your coworkers all the cool things you did with Jeff on the weekend. — Slaydrienne (@TheBlessMess) October 1, 2014

one time i opened a can of cat food & my stomach growled — julia davidovich (@juliadavidovich) July 6, 2012

Grandma's house always smelled of Ginger and Cinnamon, her two filthy cats. — Jose Arroyo (@seethingwithjoy) June 8, 2011

My cat just walked into my room, meowed once, and left and that is EXACTLY how I think he'd warn me about an impending fire. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 12, 2013

Well, Jenny, a lot has changed since high school. I mean, I'm still drawing Primus album covers in Mario Paint, but now my cat is dead. — vladchoc (@vladchoc) January 9, 2013

Working late at the office every night because you hate your cat — blake (@Leemanish) September 25, 2013

[Testing Cat-Human Translator]

Scientist: Cat, what is your name?

Cat: I AM KANG THE DESTROYER

Owner: It's not working. His name is Socks. — Dan O'Brien (@OtherDanOBrien) November 21, 2014

Adopting a hairless cat is like hiring a naked old man to walk around your apartment and never thank you for anything. — Nikki Walter (@TurboGrandma) February 12, 2012

New wet cat foods:

•Ocean Beef

•Ultimate Tunaiest Tuna

•Probably Morsels

•Own Puke Feast

•Gravy Lover's Disappointment

•Slorfed Liver Bork — Jacy Catlin (@ieatanddrink) September 5, 2013

Sorry I missed your party, I had a cat on my lap. — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) January 18, 2014

Just found out that my cat, Jellybeans, is just an old bag of jellybeans. Still love him so much. — Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) October 9, 2012

Just watched "You Only Live Twice." Blofeld's cat was staring into the camera in some shots. #unprofessional #hack — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) June 16, 2014

Just pushed my cat’s paperwork off his desk. — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) December 1, 2015

People have asked us "is your cat dead?" before. http://t.co/MBaEt6NFyX — Stay At Home Meme (@exlibris) March 19, 2014

Subtle way to ask for a raise: let your boss see you eating cat food. — CalmTomb (@CalmTomb) August 2, 2016

I read that if you put jalapeños on anything it will make it better but I put some on my cat & honestly she's still a goddam mess. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) April 12, 2016

I sometimes pretend I'm dead just to see if my cat will try to eat me. — Karen (Tozzi) (@karentozzi) March 23, 2013

I'm eating chocolate pudding with whipped cream out of a small glass dish with one of the good teaspoons. I feel like the Fancy Feast cat. — lanyard (@lanyardigan) May 18, 2015

My kids, Warbucks and Nutella, don't want me to name the new kitten. — Lawrence A. Voca (@VocabuLarry) February 4, 2014

Just caught a cat in my son's sandbox reading a magazine. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 19, 2014

The early bird gets the worm. But around the corner lurks Early Cat. Not so fast there, buddy. Here comes Early Dog. — Derek Lawler (@RowdyBowden) November 19, 2014

4:21am. Just took one shot of Nyquil and one shot of Dayquil. This could really go either way. Also can't find cat/not sure if I have cat. — Dave Hill (@mrdavehill) April 14, 2014

The fog comes

on little cat feet. It sits looking

over harbor and city

on silent haunches

and then shits outside the litter box

on purpose. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) January 16, 2014

Sorry I'm late. I was trying to fit a kitten's entire head in my mouth. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) April 6, 2013

*cat judge wakes up in a cold sweat* I ONLY GAVE HIM 8 LIFE SENTENCES — slick (@dlicj) May 8, 2014