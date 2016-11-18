Happy Vegetarian Thanksgiving!

As a vegetarian on Thanksgiving day I'd like to remind you… *pelted with decorative gourds, cornucopias, horns a plenty, gravy boats* — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014

I'm excited for Thanksgiving! My in-laws are considering moving the Vegetarian Table inside the house this year. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2013

Popular Thanksgiving Horror Movies

– Cranberry Saw

– Children of the Cornbread

– Rosemary's Gravy

– The Yamityville Horror

– Hellbraiser — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014

If a family argument is about to ruin your Thanksgiving feel free to read a few of my tweets aloud and enjoy the healing power of laughter. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014

just got gas for the car #tankful — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 27, 2014

Thanksgiving Reminder: If you play "Alice’s Restaurant" anywhere near me I'll throw your turkey in the toilet. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 25, 2015

Getting ready for our family Thanksgiving sing-a-long. pic.twitter.com/XB0svEDECt — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 16, 2015

Least Popular Vegetarian Celebs

– Tofu Grace

– Soy George

– Benedict Cucumberbatch

– Kaley Joel Osment

– Kevin Bac-Os®

– Olivia Gluten John — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 22, 2014