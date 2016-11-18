Happy Vegetarian Thanksgiving!

As a vegetarian on Thanksgiving day I'd like to remind you… *pelted with decorative gourds, cornucopias, horns a plenty, gravy boats*
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014
I'm excited for Thanksgiving! My in-laws are considering moving the Vegetarian Table inside the house this year.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2013
Popular Thanksgiving Horror Movies
– Cranberry Saw
– Children of the Cornbread
– Rosemary's Gravy
– The Yamityville Horror
– Hellbraiser
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014
If a family argument is about to ruin your Thanksgiving feel free to read a few of my tweets aloud and enjoy the healing power of laughter.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 26, 2014
just got gas for the car #tankful
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 27, 2014
Thanksgiving Reminder: If you play "Alice’s Restaurant" anywhere near me I'll throw your turkey in the toilet.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 25, 2015
Getting ready for our family Thanksgiving sing-a-long. pic.twitter.com/XB0svEDECt
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 16, 2015
Least Popular Vegetarian Celebs
– Tofu Grace
– Soy George
– Benedict Cucumberbatch
– Kaley Joel Osment
– Kevin Bac-Os®
– Olivia Gluten John
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 22, 2014
The hardest part of being a vegetarian is Trish reminding you she was mostly pescetarian for 9 months about 5 years ago.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) February 3, 2015