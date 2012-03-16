My Favorite Irish Music Videos

In honor of St. Paddy’s Day, here are some of my favorite bands and artists from the Emerald Isle, both North and South, old and new. Pictured above: The lovely Gemma Hayes.

Originally posted 3/15/09, Updated 3/15/13

The Thrills – “Nothing Changes Around Here”

Therapy? – “Screamager”

The Frames – “Dream Awake”

Stiff Little Fingers – “Alternative Ulster”

Gemma Hayes – “Hanging Around”

Thin Lizzy – “Jailbreak”

Sinead O’Connor & the Chieftains – “The Foggy Dew”

The Undertones – “Teenage Kicks”

Luka Bloom – “Don`t Be So Hard On Yourself”

My Bloody Valentine – “Soon”

That Petrol Emotion – “Big Decision”

Damien Rice – “Rootless Tree”

The Pogues With The Dubliners – “The Irish Rover”

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova – “When Your Mind’s Made Up”

U2 – “Out Of Control”

Boomtown Rats – Up All Night