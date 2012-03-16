My Favorite Irish Music Videos

In honor of St. Paddy’s Day, here are some of my favorite bands and artists from the Emerald Isle, both North and South, old and new. Pictured above: The lovely Gemma Hayes.
Originally posted 3/15/09, Updated 3/15/13
The Thrills – “Nothing Changes Around Here”
Therapy? – “Screamager”
The Frames – “Dream Awake”
Stiff Little Fingers – “Alternative Ulster”
Gemma Hayes – “Hanging Around”
Thin Lizzy – “Jailbreak”
Sinead O’Connor & the Chieftains – “The Foggy Dew”
The Undertones – “Teenage Kicks”
Luka Bloom – “Don`t Be So Hard On Yourself”
My Bloody Valentine – “Soon”
That Petrol Emotion – “Big Decision”
Damien Rice – “Rootless Tree”
The Pogues With The Dubliners – “The Irish Rover”
Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova – “When Your Mind’s Made Up”
U2 – “Out Of Control”
Boomtown Rats – Up All Night
Wot? No Boomtown Rats?
Good Point Mr. Jolly, my bad. “Up All night” is one of my faves.
Hey, I’m from Italy and I studied in Ireland (UCC, Cork) for 3 months in 2009. Those were probably the best days in my life so far and I owe your country a lot. This said (I’m beginning to realize now that this intro is totally random and has no link to my question, but I’ll keep it) I have a question: There is a song that pops up sometimes in movies set in Ireland, it’s got an energetical fiddle melody and the chorus goes something like “you can (drink?) whenever you like” do you know who sings it (pogues maybe?) and what’s the title?