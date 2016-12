EPISODE 02 is here! This week, Jeff informs Chip that there are, in fact, beaches in New Jersey that are north of Atlantic City! The two pals run the boardwalk from Belmar to Asbury Park and back. They meet Carol the badge-checker, an anonymous 86-year old die-hard Perry Como fan, and learn all about the Gin Blossoms, The Goo Goo Dolls and World War II.

Also, we now have a Twitter Account! Please follow us here: https://twitter.com/junkmilesshow