Listen to The Latest Junk Miles Podcasts

Chip and Jeff have a new podcast! Each action-packed episode is recorded WHILE THEY RUN around various fun locations and chat about running, comedy, music and other assorted nonsense.

Chip and Jeff enjoyed a wonderful sunny Sunday morning at the Philadelphia Navy Yard running and chatting with some truly inspiring people from The Monster Milers and several Philadelphia-area animal shelters and rescues. In addition to running in the Rescue Run 5k, the guys spoke with many animal lovers about fostering and dog care, interviewed a super sweaty and hilarious mascot, forgot to turn on a mic during an interview, and met and played with so many terrific pups, all available for adoption!

Chip and Jeff enjoyed yet another blazing hot night of running while talking! They are joined by legendary WPRB deejay and Comedy Minus One record label head honcho, Jon Solomon, who guides them through the serene and bucolic Delaware Canal Towpath in New Jersey. Chat topics include: bagels, coffee, half marathon training, running hats, Star Wars, tall grass & brambles, deer sightings, music documentary recommendations, running clothes, running in the dark, NJ pizza, Albert Brooks and Seltzer!

Chip and Jeff enjoyed a super hot night of running on the mean streets of Philly with RUN215 founder Jon Lyons. In addition to discussing Jon’s work with the Philly running community and drumming for Zolof the Rock & Roll Destroyer, the sweat-drenched trio discussed running injuries, running groups, boom boxes, touring, kid’s TV shows, Dinosaur Jr, Run To Work Day, tap dancing, and ended the night with much-needed drinks at the mighty Grace Tavern.

