Merry Christmas from UsedWigs!

My paper shredder is broken so please don't send me Christmas cards this year. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 6, 2011

"Neat, a baseball cap, thanks." – Ron Howard, every Christmas — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 8, 2011

I think I'll take down our Christmas tree today because it's really dry and currently on fire. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 9, 2016

Christmas Carolers, but instead of singing, they shovel my sidewalk quietly. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 17, 2013

For Christmas I got my CrossFit instructor Dax some new traffic cones to throw at me while I try to do my chin-up. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 22, 2014

Really hoping I get amazing abs for Christmas. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 16, 2014

Outrage Alert: In Frosty's Winter Wonderland a scarved Frosty gets to run around nude while his snowwife Crystal has to wear an apron. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 6, 2015

Christmas Gift Facts: Turtles are the only pets that don’t mind being wrapped. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 21, 2013

Children's Christmas Pageant (2014) – 8 kids forgot lines, 5 kids picked noses, animals were actually kids in disguises. Do not recommend. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 24, 2014

I like the Christmas commercials where spouses give luxury cars as gifts. "I cheated on you, here's something to take your mind off it." — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 23, 2015

Teach me your ways relative camped out on the recliner who naps through 70% of every Christmas. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) December 26, 2015