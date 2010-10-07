Actors Who Were Too Old to Play Teens But Did Anyway

The Mathletes Club here at UsedWigs High have compiled a classroom full of actors who were well past their teenage years when they portrayed high-schoolers on the big and small screens. Age calculations are based on when the film was released or the year the character debuted on the TV show. The information was gleaned from IMDB.com.

Update! “Vic Morrow was 26 and Sidney Poitier was 28 when The Blackboard Jungle was released.”

ACTOR BORN FILM/TV SHOW YEAR AGE Stockard Channing 1944 Grease 1978 34 Curtis Armstrong 1953 Better Off Dead 1985 32 Sean Patrick Thomas 1970 Save the Last Dance 2001 31 Eric Christian Olsen 1977 Fired Up! 2009 31 Olivia Newton-John 1948 Grease 1978 30 John Cho 1972 Better Luck Tomorrow 2002 30 Derek Luke 1974 Friday Night Lights 2004 30 Alan Ruck 1956 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 1986 30 Frank Whaley 1963 Swing Kids 1993 30 Stacey Dash 1966 Clueless 1995 29 Gabrielle Carteris 1961 Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 29 Ron Lester 1970 Varsity Blues 1999 29 Gedde Watanabe 1955 Sixteen Candles 1984 29 Parry Chen 1973 Better Luck Tomorrow 2002 29 P.J. Soles 1950 Rock ‘n’ Roll High School 1979 29 Tony Danza 1951 The Hollywood Knights 1980 29 Glynn Turman 1946 Cooley High 1975 29 Kerr Smith 1972 Final Destination 2000 28 Adrian Zmed 1954 Grease 2 1982 28 Gabrielle Union 1972 Bring It On 2000 28 Jeff Conaway 1950 Grease 1978 28 Antwon Tanner 1975 One Tree hill 2003 28 Jon Heder 1977 Napoleon Dynamite 2004 27 Parminder Nagra 1975 Bend It Like Beckham 2002 27 Selma Blair 1972 Cruel Intentions 1999 27 Charisma Carpenter 1970 Buffy the Vampire Slayer 1997 27 Rebecca Gayheart 1972 Jawbreaker 1999 27 Lori Singer 1957 Footloose 1984 27 Sissy Spacek 1949 Carrie 1976 27 Tobey Maguire 1975 Spider-Man 2002 27 Denise Richards 1971 Wild Things 1998 27 Kevin Bacon 1958 Footloose 1984 26 Jamie Kennedy 1970 Scream 1996 26 Matthew Lillard 1970 Scream 1996 26 Skeet Ulrich 1970 Scream 1996 26 Paul Walker 1973 She’s All That 1999 26 Scott Wolf 1968 Party of Five 1994 26 Minka Kelly 1980 Friday Night Lights 2006 26 Ian Ziering 1964 Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 26

Before you fire off the “Hey, dummy you forgot….” email, there are hundreds of 23-, 24- and 25-year-old actors who played teens and we certainly can’t list them all here. I’m sure there’s some creepy website out there devoted to this nonsense. Google it

More News!