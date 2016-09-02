Home  »  Daily DistractionsFollowTwitter
philly

Here are Some Philly People on Twitter I Enjoy

September 02, 2016 | By

Behold the tweets of some very funny Philly area denizens… a few of them don’t live here any more because I guess they’re better than us or famous now or whatever.

Comments

Share your thought?

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Daily Distractions, Follow, Twitter
Jeff
Jeff

I am the proprietor of usedwigs.com and I am regularly featured on someecards.com and splitsider.com. You can follow my daily nonsense on Twitter. I was named #35 on "The 75 Best Twitter Accounts of 2015" by Paste Magazine.

good-boy
 Previous Article
tupperware
Next Article  

Related Posts

© Copyright 1999-2016. UsedWigs.com.