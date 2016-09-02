Here are Some Philly People on Twitter I Enjoy

Behold the tweets of some very funny Philly area denizens… a few of them don’t live here any more because I guess they’re better than us or famous now or whatever.

Whereas life once seemed so full of wonder, I now have a favorite brand of kitchen sponge and a second favorite brand of kitchen sponge — afbradstone (@afbradstone) March 11, 2015

Skinny Girl margaritas are for women who call each other "chica" in emails — Nikki Walter (@TurboGrandma) September 26, 2014

I'm sorry, but I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman and that woman's crazy Greek family. — Chip Chantry (@ChipChantry) June 26, 2015

Hi, welcome to America. We have 18 different reality shows about cake — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) February 21, 2015

"What? I thought YOU were mad at ME!" – What would be a pretty good ending to Batman v Superman, I think. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 23, 2016

"These kids just wanted to catch some monsters…but that monster caught them instead." – Ice-T in a future Pokémon Go-themed SVU episode — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) July 13, 2016

The private, momentary shame when you finally hear spoken a word you've only seen in print and you're way the hell off on the pronunciation. — Kristin (@FeralCrone) April 16, 2016

This Week's UK Top 40:

1. The Right Proper Lads – "Knackered & Chuffed"

2. Crisp Nickers – "We'll Nick Ya Crisps"

3. The Tossers – "Blokes!" — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) October 18, 2014

For $5 I will go to the funeral of someone you hate and start a slow clap. — Matt Monroe (@heymonroe) October 1, 2014

I don't know what any of these words mean. pic.twitter.com/HSAOMozTVd — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 17, 2015

Can Ted Cruz legally be president since he's a cursed doll come to life? — Mike Benner (@benner) March 4, 2016

When you’re in witness protection but want to go to the ballgame pic.twitter.com/S5nez5mzhH — Dan McQuade (@dhm) September 10, 2015

Life is too short, stupid, pointless, and boring to have a negative attitude. — Jim (@jgrammond) November 30, 2012

When someone calls me "doll", I assume it's cause my eyes are dead. — Mary Radzinski (@MaryRadzinski) February 26, 2014

I assume David Bowie and Lemmy are casually ignoring Glen Frey right now. — Holding Court (@holdingcourtpod) January 18, 2016

EVERYBODY MAKE SOME MUTHAFUCKIN NOOOOIIIIIIISSSSEEEE! https://t.co/r2sgmFWx6M — Mike Meech (@meechone) July 5, 2016

Best possible scenario for the Eagles right now would be for Swoop to run me over with the Eagles Youth Partnership bus — Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) September 20, 2015

Maybe more people would listen to classical music if the song names weren't all German words followed by a router number. — Doogie Horner (@DoogieHorner) December 17, 2015

At a really sketchy kids' party venue. I'm guessing "nightclub for kids" means "we just lost our liquor license." — Kell Andrews (@kellandrewsPA) June 21, 2014

I would like to take the words 'draft', 'king', 'fan' and 'duel', put them onto a rocket ship, send it into space & blow it into oblivion. — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 9, 2015

I'm 38 years old, but last night before I went to bed I had to rearrange a coat rack because it looked like a person. — CalmTomb (@CalmTomb) April 29, 2015

When dad comes in from shoveling and sees you on the couch pic.twitter.com/uyPDDPBVB6 — Joseph Murray (@PPDJoeMurray) January 23, 2016

man, it's gorgeous inside today — Jacquie Baker (@BakerJacquie) March 8, 2016

Before automobiles, the most frequent cause of traffic jams would be when horses stopped to make out with each other. — Aaron Nevins (@AaronNevins) June 1, 2011

when u mash an onion ring in your iPhone keyboard but the commentary must go on pic.twitter.com/oJR2v8JEQu — Treb (@treblaw) December 3, 2015

The easiest part of shooting fish in a barrel is getting the gun — James Hesky (@JamesHesky) June 13, 2016

Show Idea: "Is This A Knife?" Reality show where contestants design knives. Paul Hogan judges which are, and which are not knives. — Your Pal (@Notgiamatti) September 2, 2012

Philadelphia garbage men don't actually collect trash they just fistfight your garbage cans. pic.twitter.com/ZL35k9uOx6 — Tim Butterly (@timbutterly) June 13, 2014