Dismissed Reality Show Contestant Vows “This is the last you will see of me!”

In what appears to be a reality show first, that contestant you really didn’t care one way or the other about who just got eliminated from that reality show you kind-of like, ended her brief and unspectacular stint on the show by saying,

“Hey America, this is definitely the last you will see of me!”

“Yep, I’m done.”

She continued speaking to the camera with absolutely no emotion.

“This wasn’t a great learning experience for me, I did not listen to one word the judges said and I most definitely did not become great friends with any of the other contestants.”

After wiping away no tears, she added, “I am taking nothing away from this and I will no doubt go back home to no loved ones and absolutely not continue in this profession. I hope you didn’t get too attached because I really have nothing left to offer. That was it, America. So don’t look for updates on my Facebook or Twitter pages because they don’t exist.”

As the camera rolled, she packed her bags and tools of the trade and added, “I almost forgot, I want to thank no one.”

She finished her post-show interview saying how she looks forward to not cashing in on her brief fame by never appearing at local bars and hosting body shot and wet t-shirt competitions.