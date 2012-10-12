Tweets of The Week – 10/12/12

“Songs…very long. So many drums.” — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster)
Just found out that my cat, Jellybeans, is just an old bag of jellybeans. Still love him so much.
— Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) October 9, 2012
Next time your boss tells you to brush your teeth say, “Why? Are we going to prom together?” They will feel so totally stupid.
— Nathan Buckley (@duplicitron) October 8, 2012
In a gymnasium somewhere, a pair of wise old janitors is slowly starving to death, unable to stop giving each other folksy life advice.
— Damian Chadwick (@damianchadwick) October 10, 2012
I just did the mom-arm across the chest to a tray of sandwiches while I was driving
— ScaryKoCo (@MaryKoCo) October 7, 2012
Well, the bad news is there’s gonna be another round of layoffs. The good news is I MEANT LAYUPS! *CEO dribbles basketball out of building*
— Zachary? (@GreenishDuck) October 11, 2012
Never feel more exhilarated than when someone calls me sir
— Kathy Salerno (@Kpartyawesome) October 7, 2012
Pretty sure my last words will be, “I don’t need to make two trips.”
— molly (@Molly_Kats) October 8, 2012
Idea: Tie a bow on your comb with a ribbon to make a fun & adorable comb w/flair! Ladies, feel free to put this on your pinny website thing.
— Abe(@Cheeseboy22) October 7, 2012
I’m so tough I’ll jaywalk in front of a cop as long as I don’t see the cop because he’s behind a cop-shaped bush or something.
— DC Pierson (@DCpierson) October 10, 2012
Boogie boardin’ on the back of a very scared sea turtle.
— Nick Ciarelli (@nickciarelli) October 11, 2012
My signature dish for pot-luck dinners is I bring a shit ton of McDonald’s French fries and put them in a bowl.
— Joey (@JoeyPositivity) October 8, 2012
You should see the looks I give pedestrians when I’m driving. They’re the same looks I give drivers when I’m a pedestrian.
— alyssa kramer (@kramediggles) October 11, 2012
That noise at the end is the Keurig orgasming.
— Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) October 9, 2012
I don’t know why ‘Sherlock Holmes And The Potato’ isn’t a more popular book. It has everything.
— Andrés du Bouchet (@dubouchet) October 7, 2012
On chilly Mondays Twitter turns into a Garfield strip with an infinite number of panels.
— Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 8, 2012
There’s probably a bag of Doritos somewhere on my family tree.
— Sean Gabay (@ixSEANxi) October 7, 2012
OK let’s hear about your cats and insecurities again, everyone.
— Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 12, 2012
You know who’s a job creator? Me. Because I never put my shopping cart back in the corral.
— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) October 11, 2012
I prefer people remember me as the Pete Best of Blind Melon.
— All Hail Jerry Renek (@jerryrenek) October 7, 2012
Your baby looks like Winston Churchill. Yours, too. It’ll go away after a while.
— Quinn Sutherland(@ReelQuinn) October 11, 2012
I wonder what happened to George Michael’s iconic “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” shorts.
— lanyard (@lanyardquirk) October 7, 2012
Teaching the neighborhood kids about Satan.
— donni(@donni) October 7, 2012
Don’t just vote based on party affiliation. Do your research and vote for the guy your favorite comedian likes.
— Daniel Eastman (@danieleastman) October 12, 2012
That tantalizing moment when your dining companion gets up to use the bathroom and you realize you have 3 minutes to play with your phone.
— Andrew O. (@TheOrvedahl) October 11, 2012
I hear if you play The Beatles’ White Album backwards it sounds really bad.
— anne t. donahue (@annetdonahue) October 7, 2012
I love the internet because you can send messages to your childhood heroes and get no reply and then harass them and then they block you.
— Mark Leggett (@markleggett) October 11, 2012
I am compiling a 12 disc compilation of all the background noise from diners featured in episodes of This American Life.
— Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) October 10, 2012
DON’T WORRY GUYS NPR IS ON TOP OF THE ORAL STORYTELLING SCENE
— Alice Bradley (@finslippy) October 7, 2012
Hey man, I’m just visiting from out of town and wondered if you wanted your lunch ruined?
— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 11, 2012
I love nachos. I wish more foods simulated digging through the garbage.
— Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) October 7, 2012
I am a committed environmentalist. Right up until moving day.
— brojangles (@MassageByTed) October 11, 2012
When an elevator of people stops at my floor, I’ll say when the door opens,”Oh, they got this death trap running again,” then not get on it.
— Jay Such (@TheSomeGuyShow) October 10, 2012
Are sneezes supposed to have a lingering odor?
— Steven Amiri (@StevenAmiri) October 11, 2012
I can’t wait to see what my co-workers got me for World Mental Health Day.
— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) October 10, 2012
Good morning #notonfire
— Philadelphia Fire(@PhillyFireDept) October 10, 2012
When I was 8, I called Grandma Trudy “dude” and she screamed at me RT @secretdeodorant#ThatMoment when pushing the limits pays off.
— Nikki Walter (@TurboGrandma) October 7, 2012
The firefighters in Chicago Fire put out fires by being handsome at them.
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 11, 2012
None of us are ever more than a few bad decisions away from becoming part of the target demographic for this 8 am beer commercial.
— Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) October 11, 2012
Don’t ever take it personally if I try to kill you after I’ve walked into a spider web.
— Matthew Dolkart (@matthewdolkart) October 6, 2012
When I was a little kid I used to pretend my pillow was a girl and I’d practice making excuses for impotence to it.
— Bob Powers (@bobpowers1) October 9, 2012
I accidentally dropped a whole box of fabric softener sheets in the dryer. 30 minutes later Paul Rudd crawled out in a baby bunny costume.
— Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) October 11, 2012
