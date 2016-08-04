More Ridiculous Indie Rock Band Photos

Behold the precious, the bored and the most ridiculous in indie rock band photography! Plus some non-indie faves.

Deadwood Cosplay 3rd Place!

Oooooh… The Jonas Brothers are mad!

“We are Art of Anarchy! And we promise we’ll pay for that door we broke…”

“Look, I bought a hippie necklace and a hippie jacket thingie. I am such a dead head now, LOL!”

“Guys, be cool. Bigfoots can smell fear.”

when you’re mad at your new best friend because he made you wear a jacket

“Girls just want to have fun? We’ll see about that.”

Lars can be a real dick when he doesn’t get his way on Game Night.

Anais and Enzo lost their sunglasses on the roller coaster and now everyone is upset.

“The steamer trunk full of our tweeds was stolen. Thanks to Kings of Leon for lending us their threads.”

“I am so mad a Big Dan right now, I can’t even…”

“Look what we got at the pawn shop!”

“We do whatever is necessary to get the waitress’s attention.”

“Please don’t drag me into this, please don’t drag me… grrrrrrr… (sigh)”

Human Centipede practice

“Keep playing guys, he’s coming over! He seems happy… or maybe very angry… hard to tell, I’m not a Bigfoot expert.”

“Nathan is an idiot. The LeBron fathead looks perfect over the couch.”

Want manageable hair that looks great even in the middle of a sand storm? Ask us how.

“Chloé, you’re burning the vegan hot dogs again and I’m despondent.”

General Zod’s son Trevor on drums!

“Um, does anyone have a Zyrtec handy?”

worst rock climbing first date ever

“What are you doing in my apartment?”

Enjoy “Summer Fun Dance Party” by The Woolies.

With a simple turn of the head, Evan shows his bandmates what true “not giving a fuck” is all about.

Remember to wait a half hour after a ruining everyone’s beach day before you go swimming.



“It’s a Victrola NOT a Gramophone! Get out of our store.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, give it up for THE DRABS!!!

“Sorry I hurt your shoulder. I thought you saw me throw the Frisbee.”

“Do you enjoy bad boys? If so, check out my bad boy infused rock.”

“I hid all of my bandmates’ hats and I refuse to tell them where they are.”

The Hangover Part III looks terrible.

“Thanks Miriam, now no one will notice my new fob watch.”

“Hi, we’re here to get the party started.”

Beard Depot! All Shapes, All Sizes!

“My fantasy football team’s poor performance is worrisome.”