Avett Brothers

More Ridiculous Indie Rock Band Photos

August 04, 2016 | By

Behold the precious, the bored and the most ridiculous in indie rock band photography! Plus some non-indie faves.

Avett Brothers

Deadwood Cosplay 3rd Place!

Jonas Brothers

Oooooh… The Jonas Brothers are mad!

Cj6y707WUAEmRMo.jpg large

“We are Art of Anarchy! And we promise we’ll pay for that door we broke…”

Dead-and-Company

“Look, I bought a hippie necklace and a hippie jacket thingie. I am such a dead head now, LOL!”

Colonial Blue

“Guys, be cool. Bigfoots can smell fear.”

CdSG-U0W8AAStdZ

when you’re mad at your new best friend because he made you wear a jacket

SpaceMerchants

“Girls just want to have fun? We’ll see about that.”

Falling Stacks

Lars can be a real dick when he doesn’t get his way on Game Night.

Cold Cave

Anais and Enzo lost their sunglasses on the roller coaster and now everyone is upset.

mumford and sons

“The steamer trunk full of our tweeds was stolen. Thanks to Kings of Leon for lending us their threads.”

Reservations

“I am so mad a Big Dan right now, I can’t even…”

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

“Look what we got at the pawn shop!”

Desert Noises

“We do whatever is necessary to get the waitress’s attention.”

Loves It

“Please don’t drag me into this, please don’t drag me… grrrrrrr… (sigh)”

Gem Club

Human Centipede practice

elephant-revival

“Keep playing guys, he’s coming over! He seems happy… or maybe very angry… hard to tell, I’m not a Bigfoot expert.”

Foxes in Fiction

“Nathan is an idiot. The LeBron fathead looks perfect over the couch.”

Persevering Promise

Want manageable hair that looks great even in the middle of a sand storm? Ask us how.

Cults

“Chloé, you’re burning the vegan hot dogs again and I’m despondent.”

ugh

General Zod’s son Trevor on drums!

The Stargazer Lilies

“Um, does anyone have a Zyrtec handy?”

The Royal Oui

worst rock climbing first date ever

Mathew Sawyer

“What are you doing in my apartment?”

Dark For Dark

Enjoy “Summer Fun Dance Party” by The Woolies.

Teenage Kicks

With a simple turn of the head, Evan shows his bandmates what true “not giving a fuck”  is all about.

Leftover Cuties

Remember to wait a half hour after a ruining everyone’s beach day before you go swimming.

Caravan Palace

“It’s a Victrola NOT a Gramophone! Get out of our store.”

Virginia Wing

Ladies and Gentlemen, give it up for THE DRABS!!!

Jagwar Ma

“Sorry I hurt your shoulder. I thought you saw me throw the Frisbee.”

Eli Mardock

“Do you enjoy bad boys? If so, check out my bad boy infused rock.”

The Veils

“I hid all of my bandmates’ hats and I refuse to tell them where they are.”

The Hangover Part III looks terrible.

“Thanks Miriam, now no one will notice my new fob watch.”

“Hi, we’re here to get the party started.”

Beard Depot! All Shapes, All Sizes!

“My fantasy football team’s poor performance is worrisome.”

