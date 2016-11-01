Very Bad Pun Tweets

Puns are THE WORST! Here’s proof.

I thought about opening a lemon meringue pie shop but I wasn't willing to take the whisk. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) March 14, 2014

Scary, I was just hit in the face by a Billy Joel 45 when a record store shelf collapsed and My Life flashed before my eyes. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) April 30, 2014

I yelled at this very polite old surfer for accidently kicking sand on me and now I feel bad for going off on a tan gent. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) July 4, 2016

The battle scene in The Lord of The Rings where the dwarf stabs the monster soldier in the dick was well orc-castrated. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) September 29, 2015

The last Hobbit movie did not answer the question, are young orcs called orchids? — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) March 29, 2015

Good tiny pet names

– Lindsey Buckinghamster

– Gérbil Depardieu

– John Turturtle

– Ferret Bueller

– Parakeet Ulrich

– Ghostface Chinchilla — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) February 24, 2016

I don’t want anyone to know I was googling Sha Na Na so I just cleared my Bowzer history. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) September 15, 2013

Bad Dinner Party Ideas

– Pol Potluck

– Jimmy Buffet

– Manson Family Style

– Carrot Tapas

– Rosemary's Baby Back Ribs

– 40-Year-Creole Virgin — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 17, 2014

My name is Jeff Lyons but my wife's name is Kelly Powerslave because she decided to keep her Iron Maiden name. — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) May 16, 2012

Least Popular Vegetarian Celebs

– Tofu Grace

– Soy George

– Benedict Cucumberbatch

– Kaley Joel Osment

– Kevin Bac-Os®

– Olivia Gluten John — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) January 22, 2014

"Um, thanks for the invite, but a big communal feast is really not my scene." – Myles Standoffish — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 27, 2013

Popular British Halloween Candy:

– Yorkshire Peppermint Pudding Pattie

– Kipper Kats

– £61,840 Bar

– Junior Mincemeat

– 3 Muttonteers — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) October 19, 2013

Good Owl Names

– Doctor Whoot

– Owl Pacino

– Thurston Owl III

– General Colin P Owl

– Fat Owlbert

– Andie MacOwl

– Owl Dirty Bastard — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) November 5, 2015

Top Clam Flavored Drinks

– Clamato

– Clamstel Light

– Alabama Clammer

– Clampagne

– Clam Adams Boston Lager

– Clamhattan

– Vodka Clamberry — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) August 2, 2014