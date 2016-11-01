Very Bad Pun Tweets

Puns are THE WORST! Here’s proof.
I thought about opening a lemon meringue pie shop but I wasn't willing to take the whisk.
Scary, I was just hit in the face by a Billy Joel 45 when a record store shelf collapsed and My Life flashed before my eyes.
I yelled at this very polite old surfer for accidently kicking sand on me and now I feel bad for going off on a tan gent.
The battle scene in The Lord of The Rings where the dwarf stabs the monster soldier in the dick was well orc-castrated.
The last Hobbit movie did not answer the question, are young orcs called orchids?
Good tiny pet names
– Lindsey Buckinghamster
– Gérbil Depardieu
– John Turturtle
– Ferret Bueller
– Parakeet Ulrich
– Ghostface Chinchilla
I don’t want anyone to know I was googling Sha Na Na so I just cleared my Bowzer history.
Bad Dinner Party Ideas
– Pol Potluck
– Jimmy Buffet
– Manson Family Style
– Carrot Tapas
– Rosemary's Baby Back Ribs
– 40-Year-Creole Virgin
My name is Jeff Lyons but my wife's name is Kelly Powerslave because she decided to keep her Iron Maiden name.
Least Popular Vegetarian Celebs
– Tofu Grace
– Soy George
– Benedict Cucumberbatch
– Kaley Joel Osment
– Kevin Bac-Os®
– Olivia Gluten John
"Um, thanks for the invite, but a big communal feast is really not my scene." – Myles Standoffish
Popular British Halloween Candy:
– Yorkshire Peppermint Pudding Pattie
– Kipper Kats
– £61,840 Bar
– Junior Mincemeat
– 3 Muttonteers
Good Owl Names
– Doctor Whoot
– Owl Pacino
– Thurston Owl III
– General Colin P Owl
– Fat Owlbert
– Andie MacOwl
– Owl Dirty Bastard
Top Clam Flavored Drinks
– Clamato
– Clamstel Light
– Alabama Clammer
– Clampagne
– Clam Adams Boston Lager
– Clamhattan
– Vodka Clamberry
My taste in walking shoes is fairly pedestrian.
