Songs I Enjoyed a Lot in 2016

January 01, 2017 | By
Here are a bunch of tremendous toe tappers that I sang along with or air-drummed to this past year. You'll probably do the same after a couple listens. Just don't air guitar around me, no one likes an air...
New ‘Junk Miles’ Holiday Show Podcast!

December 20, 2016 | By
Chip and Jeff are back with a festive holiday show replete with Christmas lights, cookies, hot cocoa, cold beers, and special guest… first–time marathon finisher, Kim Broadbent!
Iconic Movie Scenes Made Even Cooler

December 11, 2016 | By
We made some small updates to these classic movie scenes to make them a little cooler...
2016 Twitter Awards

December 09, 2016 | By
Welcome to the inaugural Jeff Tweety Awards! You see my name is “Jeff” and these are “Tweets” and there’s this famous guy named… oh never mind, let’s just call them The Tweeties™.
Merry Christmas from UsedWigs!

December 01, 2016 | By
My paper shredder is broken so please don't send me Christmas cards this year.
Free Band Names

November 30, 2016 | By
Have a little music group and can't decide on a name? Well, you're in luck. We've thought up a bunch of ORIGINAL BAND NAMES just for you.
Happy Vegetarian Thanksgiving!

November 18, 2016 | By
I'm excited for Thanksgiving! My in-laws are considering moving the Vegetarian Table inside the house this year.
Very Bad Pun Tweets

November 01, 2016 | By
Puns are THE WORST! Here's proof.
Learning to Like Springsteen

October 30, 2016 | By
I grew up in Springsteen Country, also known as the Jersey Shore (Monmouth County to be precise), in the quiet little hamlet of Belmar… on Tenth Avenue… two blocks down from E Street. Yes, a very Bruce stretch or...
A Magazine for Jeffs

October 14, 2016 | By
